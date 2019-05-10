Mom’s Mother’s Day mixtape

What do you get the mother who has everything this Mother's Day? I'm assuming if she has you, what else could she possibly want? Mother's are incredibly hard to buy for. They usually have everything or go get whatever they want or need.

Remember the good old days when you could just make a card out of construction paper? Mom loved that because it came from your own two hands and great big heart. Of course you can't do that now, but you can give her the gift of music.

Here's a special mix chosen just for mom based on how you feel about her. Think of Mom's music mix as the grownup version of the construction paper card. All you have to do is fill whatever she listens to music on with these songs as chosen by my listeners and social media followers who were asked, "What song would you dedicate to your mother?"

Carolyn Dee - " Wind Beneath My Wings by Bette Midler"

Jim Cunningham - " My Mother's Eyes from the 30's is just plain beautiful. .Here's the Frankie Valli version"

Joanne Ginn Glassoff - " Sunrise, Sunset from Fiddler on the Roof. She loved it, but I forbade it to be played at my wedding. I wanted no tears of sadness, just Joy"

Danny Pavone - " I'll Always Love My Mama by The Intruders"

John Skinski - "Paul Simon....... Loves me like a rock ."

Chris Swendeman - " Mamma We’re All Crazy Now - Quiet Riot"

Wendy Smith Anderson - " The Rose from Bette Midler"

Donna Blake Hacking - " Unforgettable by Nat King Cole"

Jimmy Yengo - " Stairway to Heaven Led Zepplin"

Jill Connerton - " You Are My Sunshine Great version by Johnny Cash"

Kathleen Cahill Tintle - " You Can't Lose Me by Faith Hill"

Bob Hutson - " Because you love me by Celine Dion"

Arlene Pugliese - " I Just Called to Say I Love You by Stevie Wonder"

Michele Kerekes - " I am your Child by Barry Manilow"

