LITTLE FERRY — The mother of an infant accused of killing her own 5-day-old girl admitted to officers she did so, according to court records described in a published report.

NorthJersey.com , citing the court records, said police called by Hiralbahen Bhavsar to her Little Ferry apartment on Thursday night initially put her husband, Jaymin Bhavsar in handcuffs -- but family members told police he was the wrong person to cuff.

Bhavsar at first dialed 911 and saying she was having chest pains, according to an affidavit cited in the report. During the call she said her husband was in her living room, possibly with a knife, trying to kill her, according to the affidavit.

When officers arrived Bhavsar came out of a bedroom and told officers "I did it. I killed my baby," according to the affidavit.

Police found the body of the newborn, reported by the Daily Voice of Hackensack to be 5 days old, lifeless on a bed, authorities have said. The infant suffered "apparent sharp force injuries," according to acting Prosecutor Dennis Calo.

The affidavit said Bhavsar told police she stabbed her daughter in the throat and arm, and said she didn't want the child.

Bhavsar was charged with first-degree murder and a third-degree weapons offense.

New Jersey's Safe Haven Law allows people to s afely surrender infants legally and anonymously at designated public safety sites across the Garden State , including hospitals, police stations, fire houses and ambulance and rescue squad facilities that are staffed 24/7.

