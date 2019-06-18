Mom charged with punching, biting cops over school drop-off rules

HACKENSACK – A mother upset by new drop-off procedures at an elementary school bit a traffic cop three times and punched another officer, according to city police.

Police said that after Parona Brown, 40, dropped off her 5-year-old child on Monday morning, she refused to move her car in front of the Fairmount Elementary School.

Brown refused to pull over after an officer ran the plates and found that Brown's registration was expired, police said.

When Lt.Tina Cappadonna opened the door to Brown's vehicle, she bit Cappadonna three times in the neck and arm. Police said Brown punched a second officer in the chest before she was subdued by other officers.

Police said Cappadonna was treated at a nearby hospital.

Brown was hospitalized after complaining of difficulty breathing, according to police. She was charged with aggravated assault on a police officer by purposely causing bodily injury, aggravated assault by attempting to cause bodily injury, obstruction of a governmental function and resisting arrest. Brown was later released from custody.

Police said the new procedure "makes student drop organized, streamlined and most importantly, improves the children’s safety."

