At the southern end of New Jersey is a jewel we should all be proud of. Coast Guard Training Center in Cape May is the 5th largest base in the United States Coast Guard and the sole accession point for the entire enlisted workforce. Meaning if you’re serving your country by enlisting in the Coast Guard, you’re coming here to do your boot camp. It is the only basic training facility for the USCG in the nation.

USCG Photo by William Thomas Cain/Getty Images loading...

The current status

Many of the living quarters, barracks, and support buildings were built decades ago and don’t have all the modern comforts or efficiencies. Some may feel worn, especially in high‑use areas like barracks, mess halls, and dorms. Given that the sprawling base is over 75 years old in its enlistment mission, with certain parts even older, some aging infrastructure is to be expected.

My daughter is there right now, more than halfway through her basic training. I’ll be seeing the training center soon at graduation. I can tell you these recruits are so dedicated that they would serve even if they had to sleep outdoors. I’m beyond proud of how hard she and her fellow recruits are working to prepare to protect our nation.

Coast Guard Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images loading...

Now our nation is stepping up

They are spending $425 million to transform the training center into a world-class facility. The funding is part of the “Big Beautiful Bill” and, according to U.S. Rep. Jeffrey Van Drew, R-N.J. 2nd District, will be the biggest single investment in the history of South Jersey by the federal government.

Van Drew said that the project will create a training facility "that will make both South Jersey and the entire country proud."

As a father of a recruit, I could not be prouder.