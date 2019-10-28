HARDYSTON — A 15-year-old boy, who police said may have a handgun and may have made statements indicating he wanted to harm himself, remained missing Monday morning, township police told New Jersey 101.5.

On Friday, Jordin Tenk was reported to police as missing from his home in the Stockholm section of Hardyston. Police said there is no indication that he is a threat to the general public or family members.

Tenk's mother, Jessica Ezzo, described her son on Facebook as "very sweet but shy."

Police said they conducted a search using K9 units with help from the New Jersey State Park Police, the Sussex County Prosecutor's Office, and the Sussex County Office of Emergency Management. Jordin's name has also been entered in the FBI's National Crime Information Center database, according to police.

Vernon Schools Superintendent Karen D’Avino told the New Jersey Herald that counselors will be available on Monday for students upset by Tenk's disappearance. D'Avino also sent staff an email over the weekend urging a sense of normalcy be maintained at the Sussex County school on Monday, according to the Herald report.

Tenk, who attends Vernon Township High School, was described by police as standing 5 feet, 10 inches tall, with blonde hair and blue eyes. He was wearing a black shirt, blue jeans, and black shoes with white laces when last seen.

Hardyston police asked anyone with information about Jordin to contact them at 973-823-7022.

