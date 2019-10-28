Missing teen boy found dead in NJ woods, with firearm nearby

HARDYSTON — The body of a teen who police said went missing Friday was found in a heavily wooded area Monday, authorities say.

Police had warned Jordin Tenk, 15, might have had a handgun with him and may have discussed self-harm when he went missing on Friday.

Hardyston police chief Bret Alemy said a search team from the Sussex County Prosecutor's Office located Jordin's body in a heavily wooded area of the Hamburg Mountains around 12:30 p.m., north of Hardyston.

Jordin's body was found with a firearm nearby, but Alemy did not disclose how the teen died, citing the ongoing investigation. The chief did not immediately return a message.

A statement from police didn't say if anyone had been charged, or might soon be, in connection with Jordin's death.

Police said there is no indication that there is any threat to the public from this incident.

Jordin was a sophomore at Vernon Township High School, where counselors were available for students having difficulty coping with the search.

The school canceled its open house on Monday in order to focus resources on the search for Justin.

Erin Vogt contributed to this report.

