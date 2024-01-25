🔵A Boston Terrier puppy has been missing from her NJ home since Jan.1

MORRISTOWN — While the search continues for a one-year-old special-needs Boston Terrier who went missing in the early hours of New Year’s Day in the Morris County town, the dog’s owner is offering a $6,000 reward for her safe return.

Summer Sheldrick took to her Facebook page to tell the story of what happened to her precious dog, Meep.

She said Meep was let out to go to the bathroom early on New Year’s Day and got spooked by fireworks set off by neighbors around 12:15 a.m.

“She got loose and sprinted and never looked back. I was laying in bed ready to go to sleep and by the time I was notified that she got out, she was already so far gone,” Sheldrick wrote.

The dog was last seen between Dorothy and Drive and Budd Street in Morristown.

Meep’s mom called everyone she knew to help her and they searched until 7 a.m. No luck.

The search for the dog continued for about a week and a half on foot. “I stayed up for about 36 hours searching with no sleep,” she said.

Flyers have been posted on every block and put into every mailbox. Sheldrick has also hired multiple search dogs, drone services, and dog rescue groups to help. Even though the flyer reads $4,000, the reward has jumped to $6,000.

“Meep hasn’t left my side since she was 8 weeks old when I rescued her from a puppy mill. She was a very sick puppy and had pneumonia for weeks. Meep had to have oxygen and use a nebulizer every day,” Sheldrick wrote.

The dog still needs her nebulizer, but it gets worse. Before her disappearance, she had been diagnosed with a luxating patella and is awaiting surgery. She also needs to take her daily medication, which she has not taken since she went missing on Jan. 1.

Sheldrick described Meep as her “soul dog.” She came to her when she needed her the most, and helped her get through the death of her Pop Pop last year.

“I wake up crying and I go to sleep crying. I miss her so much, and I’m praying for this nightmare to be over. She is not just a dog to me. She is my family. I’m begging please whoever has her to please bring her back to me. I pray that whoever is with her now is treating her well and she is safe,” Sheldrick wrote.

She goes on to write to whoever may have Meep that the little Boston Terrier requires a lot of care. Meep can only eat from a certain plate due to her smaller trachea. She can only eat a certain type of food because of her belly issues. Due to her limp, she can’t jump off and on furniture.

Because of her limp, she can’t jump off and on furniture. She likes to sleep with a special blanket and even has a favorite pair of pajamas.

Meep is chipped and spayed.

Anyone with information about Meep’s whereabouts is asked to call 201-400-4397, according to the flyer.

