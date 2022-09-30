Missing NJ man with dementia found dead, cops say

The body of a man with dementia who had wandered off from a vehicle along a state highway has been found dead, according to officials.

New Jersey State Police on Friday confirmed that the body of Roy Osmundsen, 54, was located. NJSP had released an alert on Thursday about Osmundsen's disappearance.

Calling the case an active investigation, State Police said they could not share any additional information at this time. "Cause and circumstance remain under investigation," police said.

Osmundsen, of Cape May Court House, had been last seen on Tuesday night, after walking away from a vehicle he was in, on the south side of Route 55, in the area of milepost 35 in Vineland.

According to NJ.com, Osmundsen's family was offering a $20,000 reward in an effort to locate him. The decedent's son told NJ.com that his father had gotten into a dispute with the driver of the vehicle he was traveling in. He exited the vehicle, and quickly walked off, the son said.

The son told NJ.com the body was found under an overpass on Route 55.

Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

KEEP READING: Scroll to see what the big headlines were the year you were born Here's a look at the headlines that captured the moment, spread the word, and helped shape public opinion over the last 100 years.