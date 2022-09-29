Man with dementia missing after leaving car on NJ highway, police say
VINELAND — A 54-year-old man suffering from dementia walked away from his vehicle along a state highway on Tuesday night and hasn't been seen since, according to New Jersey State Police.
Officials on Thursday released a statement seeking the public's assistance in locating Roy Osmundsen.
The Cape May Court House resident was last seen at approximately 9:51 p.m. on Sept. 27, after he walked away from his vehicle that was located on the south side of Route 55, in the area of milepost 35 in Vineland.
Roy is a white male, 5 feet 8 inches tall, with brown eyes and grown/gray hair. According to authorities, he was last seen wearing tan pants, a gray shirt, gray slip-on shoes, and a gray bookbag (pictured above). He may or may not be wearing glasses.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NJSP Port Norris Station at 856-785-0036.
Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com
Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.