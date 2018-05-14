Missing Lakewood girls found safe

LAKEWOOD — Two township girls reported missing on Monday afternoon have been found safe after an extensive search effort.

Nadia Ramierez, 14, and a friend, Wendy Betancourt left school early and were reported as missing, according to Lakewood police spokesman Lt. Greg Staffordsmith, who said the second girl was reported as missing. The second girl's family, however, did not report her as missing to police. Both girls were reported found safe on Monday night, according to Staffordsmith.

Ramierez was last seen wearing black pants and a grey sweatshirt. According to a missing persons flier posted by the Lakewood Scoop Ramierez has a history of depression and has attempted to cut herself in the past. Both girls cell phones were found at the Ramierez home, according to the flier.

Staffordsmith said the girls like to hang out in Ocean County Park and the park's fire trails were checked to make sure one of them hadn’t fallen and hurt themselves.

Staffordsmith said two small droplets of blood were found in the kitchen of Ramierez's kitchen by her mother, and were collected as evidence as a precaution. There was a party at the home on Sunday night, according to Staffordsmith, and the droplets may not be blood.

The Ocean County Sheriffs Department, Ocean County Prosecutor's Office High Tech Crime Unit, the Lakewood Fire Department, Lakewood Chaveirim, Lakewood First Aid Lakewood Civilian Safety Watch, the Forest Fire Service and a K9 unit were part of the search. A drone was also used.