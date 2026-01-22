We’ve all been there - you’re in the car with a friend belting whatever song is on the radio and after confidently singing a lyric they turn to you and ask “what did you just say?”

That’s how you find out you had the lyrics wrong the entire time.

Read More: Famous Musicians Who Are From Pennsylvania

Singing Photo by Vitaly Gariev on Unsplash loading...

Some famous examples of misheard lyrics

It could be “there’s a bathroom on the right.”

“Bad moon on the rise.”

Or maybe “hold me closer, Tony Danza.”

“Hold me closer, tiny dancer”

Or how people famously think the chorus of Blinded By the Light has the words “revved up like a douche” instead of “revved up like a deuce.”

It happens to the best of us. If we don’t have the words in front of us, it’s easy for the mind to make creative choices on what we hear.

Lyrics Photo by charlesdeluvio on Unsplash/ Canva/ TSM Illustrations loading...

Lyrics people humorously got wrong

I learned from a family member this week of one misheard lyric that I found absolutely hilarious.

You might have heard of a little song called ‘The Star Spangled Banner.’

You know, our country’s national anthem?

It turns out I have family members (who will be unnamed because there’s a chance they may read this) who had one of the lines completely wrong.

American Flag, Salute Photo by Luca Iaconelli on Unsplash/ Canva/ TSM Illustrations loading...

Star Spangled Banner lyrics

The first few lines of the anthem are:

Oh say can you see by the dawn’s early light what so proudly we hailed at the twilight’s last gleaming

Their ears combined the words “dawn’s early” to the new word “donserly.”

Oh say can you see by the donserly light

What does “donserly” mean? Your guess is as good as mine.

When questioned, they also couldn’t answer, so “donserly” is whatever you want it to be.

I’d like to think it’s a synonym for “patriotic” given the context.

But getting the lyrics completely wrong isn’t a new concept; take a look at some of the more famous ones. Maybe you’re guilty of some yourself!

LOOK: Misheard lyrics from iconic rock songs Stacker compiled a list of misheard lyrics from 25 iconic rock songs, pulling information from the news, music journalism, and independent polls. Gallery Credit: Stacker

Misheard Lyrics From Iconic Pop Songs Stacker compiled a list of some of the most misheard pop lyrics to become infamous for the funny mistakes fans made when singing the "wrong" words. Gallery Credit: Stacker

Explaining 60 Famously Misunderstood Lyrics From 'hold me closer Tony Danza' to 'there's a wino down the road,' Stacker clears up some of the biggest mondegreens in music. Gallery Credit: Madison Troyer

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

Report a correction