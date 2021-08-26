Millville Wings and Wheels Airshow coming in September

If you missed the Atlantic City airshow, don’t despair: there’s another airshow coming Millville on Labor Day Weekend. The Millville Wings and Wheels Airshow will take place Sep. 4&5 at the Millville Airport.

Headlining the show will be the US Air Force’s F-22 Raptor; also appearing are the US Army Golden Knights Parachute Team, and the DeHavilland Vampire Jet. The show will run from 9 AM to 5 PM each day with the schedule of performers tba.

The F-22 Raptor is made by Lockheed Martin, and according to their website: F-22 Raptor has delivered on its promise to provide unprecedented air dominance. The 5th Generation F-22’s unique combination of stealth, speed, agility, and situational awareness, combined with lethal long-range air-to-air and air-to-ground weaponry, makes it the best air dominance fighter in the world.

The Air Combat Command F-22 Demonstration Team from Langley Air Force Base will perform various maneuvers and stunts with the F-22 Raptor.

The Golden Knights are the US Army’s demonstration and competition parachute team. The team has conducted over 16,000 shows in 50 states and 48 countries. The Golden Knights will perform twice each day, jumping from 13,000 feet and traveling up to 120 mph.

The DeHavilland Vampire Jet is a British jet developed during World War II and was the first single engine jet fighter.

There will also be a classic car show (the “wheels”) in conjunction with the airshow. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the gate.

The show is being hosted by the Millville Army Airfield Museum.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle. Any opinions expressed are Bill Doyle's own.

NJ words that should be added to the dictionary 13 words submitted by Steve Trevelise's followers for inclusion in the Dictionary — because somebody's got to explain New Jersey to the rest of the country.

LOOK: What major laws were passed the year you were born? Data for this list was acquired from trusted online sources and news outlets. Read on to discover what major law was passed the year you were born and learn its name, the vote count (where relevant), and its impact and significance.