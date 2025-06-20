🚨 Police are looking for an accused killer who is on the loose

MILLVILLE — South Jersey police are hunting for an accused killer who is considered armed and dangerous.

According to the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office, on Saturday, June 14, a man identified as Trasuf J. Bennett, 19, of Bridgeton, pulled up to a car at 300 Maurice Street in Millville, and shot Roshaud Rhett, 20.

Rhett was taken to Inspira Medical Center in Vineland, where he was pronounced dead.

Bennett is charged with first-degree murder, second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon (handgun), and second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

Despite ongoing efforts to locate Bennett, he remains at large. He is considered armed and dangerous, the prosecutor’s office warned. Do not approach him if you see him. Simply alert law enforcement, authorities said.

Police are also looking for James L. Henry, 19, of Maurice Street in Millville, who allegedly returned gunfire towards the car driven by Bennett, and is therefore not believed to be on the run with Bennett, they said.

Henry is also considered armed and dangerous, and people are urged not to approach him if they see him. Again, call the police.

Henry is charged with second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon (handgun), and second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

Finally, authorities are trying to locate a teenager identified as Alijah Cruz, 16, who is believed to have been in the car with Bennett during the escape. Cruz is considered a runaway and may be considered vulnerable at this time.

To report any sightings, call 856-506-7114.

The investigation is ongoing.

