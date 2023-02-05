It's no secret we've had a mild winter. Why stay stuck inside your house when you could be outside getting exercise or just enjoying the fresh air?

If you feel like you’ve exhausted every park possible near you, here’s one hidden gem in Burlington County you’re sure to have missed.

Crystal Lake Park, located just off Route 130 in Bordentown, New Jersey, might not look

like a hot spot to spend a few hours of your time.

After all, from the road the only thing that sticks out about this place might be that there is a children’s playground in view.

However, if you go in the ever-so-hidden back entrance you will find a completely different look.

At 2401 Axe Factory Road, Bordentown New Jersey, you’ll find the secretive back

entrance. Here there are picnic tables, trail maps, and gorgeous views of farms to your left, and forest to your right.

There is a paved walking trail that spans 1.7 miles that will take you all the way back to the Route 130 entrance, but if you are looking for a more scenic walk the dirt trail that leads into the trees can do just that.

While the temperature can feel increasingly hot in the summer months, this dirt trail

provides exclusive shade from the trees above that can keep your body cool throughout this

walk.

Enjoy the ups and downs of the trail as it winds you through the trees for roughly a mile

before opening to a view of Crystal Lake.

You can bring your fishing poles, kayaks, bikes, or whatever your favorite water activities

are, or you can just enjoy the view that’s in front of you.

You’re sure to be alone with nature, off the beaten path, and surrounded by amazing views that you'll have to take pictures to remember.

You've seen a scenic walking trail now, how about a scenic drive?

