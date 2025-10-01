Undecided voters hold power as Sherrill faces ghosts from Annapolis
✅ Two new polls show Democrat Mikie Sherrill holding a lead in NJ governor’s race, despite recent controversy
✅ Sherrill faces scrutiny over her past at the U.S. Naval Academy, linked to a resurfaced cheating scandal
️✅ Unaffiliated voters remain the wild card and could decide the election outcome
Sherrill Holds Her Lead in New Jersey Governor’s Race
I have always cautioned that polls do not predict elections, but they can show trends.
Two new polls on New Jersey's critical contest for who will be our next governor show Democrat Mikie Sherrill maintaining her lead.
The results would suggest a recent Emerson survey showing the race is tied is an outlier and the race remains Sherrill's to lose.
Latest NJ Governor Polls Show Tightening Margins
️✅ What the polls show
Likely voters were polled by Fox News and the results show Sherrill with an 8% lead over Republican Ciattarelli, 50–42%. That number drops to 7% among all registered voters, 48–46%.
A second poll, from the conservative-leaning Quantus Insights, also shows Sherrill with a 2% lead among likely voters. The same poll had Sherrill up 10% over Ciattarelli after Labor Day.
Independent Voters Could Tip the Balance
️✅ What do the polls tell us?
The polls show Sherrill is leading, but this is still likely going to be a close race.
They are consistent in showing a trend of Sherrill entering the race as a favorite and maintaining a lead throughout the contest so far.
Much of that can be attributed to the fact there are still far more registered Democrats in New Jersey than registered Republicans.
The two new polls also show the Emerson Survey showing a dead heat and a Rutgers-Eagleton survey showing Sherrill with a 20-point lead are outliers.
The most recent surveys also show just how critical independent/unaffiliated voters are to this contest.
Partisan support is aligning with their respective candidates, but nearly a third of unaffiliated voters have yet to decide. How they break will likely decide the outcome.
These are typically voters who detest the vitriol of partisan politics and want to focus more on issues like affordability and utility rates.
Old Naval Academy Scandal Casts Shadow on Sherrill Campaign
Those issues have taken a back seat recently due to a 30-year-old cheating scandal at the U.S. Naval Academy resurfacing and questions about Sherrill's role in it when she was a cadet at Annapolis.
She was never accused of cheating but has had to answer questions about why she was punished by the Academy.
She claims it was because she would not turn in her classmates but has refused to release her Naval disciplinary record.
