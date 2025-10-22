Poll Shock: Women, Independents May Decide NJ Governor Race
NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. – With just three days before early in-person voting begins on Oct. 25 and two weeks before Election Day on Nov. 4, New Jersey’s race for governor continues to tighten. Democrat Mikie Sherrill holds a narrow 5-point lead over Republican Jack Ciattarelli among likely voters, according to a Rutgers-Eagleton Poll released Tuesday.
Sherrill is favored by 50% of likely voters, compared to 45% for Ciattarelli — a gap that falls within the poll’s margin of error. Only 3% of voters say they would choose another candidate, and 2% remain undecided.
"This race is going down to the wire," said Ashley Koning, director of the Eagleton Center for Public Interest Polling. “Turnout will decide everything — and in off-year elections like this, turnout is notoriously unpredictable.”
Political Polarization: Independents and Women Hold the Key
As expected, the race is deeply divided along party lines. An overwhelming 95% of Democrats back Sherrill, while 94% of Republicans support Ciattarelli. But independents — who make up a critical swing bloc — remain split: 49% lean toward Sherrill, 40% toward Ciattarelli.
A sharp gender divide is also emerging: women favor Sherrill by 18 points over men, while Ciattarelli performs significantly better with male voters. Age and education gaps further complicate the electoral map. Sherrill dominates among college-educated voters and seniors, while Ciattarelli leads with voters who have less formal education and those aged 35 to 49.
Among racial demographics, white voters favor Ciattarelli (53% to 46%), while Sherrill holds a commanding 30-point lead among nonwhite voters.
Trump Looms Over New Jersey’s Off-Year Showdown
While Trump isn’t on the ballot, he’s very much on voters' minds: 52% say the former president is a major factor in their decision this year. That number soars to 78% among Democrats and drops to just 38% among Republicans. Even 42% of independents say Trump’s influence is shaping their vote.
Whether voters see Trump as a threat, a hero, or a political litmus test, his presence underscores how national politics are shaping what has traditionally been a quieter state contest.
Issues Dividing Voters: Economy, Schools, and Safety
❎ Voters remain split on who’s better equipped to tackle New Jersey’s top challenges.
❎ Economy and jobs: Ciattarelli has the edge (46% to Sherrill’s 40%)
❎ State budget and taxes: Ciattarelli again leads by 6–7 points
❎ Education and transportation: Sherrill holds slim leads in both
❎ Health care: Sherrill dominates (50% to 35%)
❎ Crime and safety: Ciattarelli wins (49% to 35%)
Favorability ratings also mirror the close contest. Sherrill is viewed favorably by 42% of voters, with 45% holding an unfavorable opinion. Ciattarelli scores similarly: 41% favorable and 47% unfavorable.
Polls do not predict outcomes in elections, but they do show trends. This is the third consecutive poll that has Sherrill at or over 50%, but those same polls also show Ciattarelli closing the gap.
Neither candidate has locked in a guaranteed path to victory — and with more than 1 in 7 voters unsure who will win, the final outcome could come down to turnout, late-deciders, and independent swing voters.
