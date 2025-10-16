🗳️ Mikie Sherrill holds narrow lead in N.J. governor’s race

🔥 Ciattarelli supporters show more enthusiasm as race tightens

🏡 Most voters expect property taxes to rise — no matter who wins

With just weeks to go before New Jersey voters head to the polls, Democrat Mikie Sherrill holds a narrow 6-point lead over Republican Jack Ciattarelli in the state’s closely watched gubernatorial contest, according to a new Quinnipiac University poll. Sherrill is backed by 50% of likely voters, while Ciattarelli garners 44%. Libertarian Vic Kaplan and Socialist Worker Party candidate Joanne Kuniansky each hold 1%.

This represents a slight tightening of the race since Quinnipiac's September 17 poll, when Sherrill held an 8-point advantage (49% to 41%).

GOP Enthusiasm Surges as Ciattarelli Supporters Rally

While Sherrill leads overall, Ciattarelli’s base appears more energized. A striking 91% of Ciattarelli supporters say they are enthusiastic about backing him, including 55% who are very enthusiastic. Among Sherrill supporters, 86% express enthusiasm, but only 42% say they are very enthusiastic.

Democratic candidate for governor Mikie Sherrill leads Republican Jack Ciattarelli in the race for NJ govenor. (AP/Canva/Townsquare Media illustration) Democratic candidate for governor Mikie Sherrill leads Republican Jack Ciattarelli in the race for NJ govenor. (AP/Canva/Townsquare Media illustration) loading...

Voters Wary of Property Tax Hikes Regardless of Winner

Property taxes remain a key concern. If Sherrill wins, 44% of voters expect taxes to rise. If Ciattarelli wins, 37% expect the same. Only 5% believe Sherrill would lower taxes, compared to 14% for Ciattarelli.

Sherrill Tops on Transit, Education; Trust, Empathy Divide Voters

Sherrill holds an edge on education and handling New Jersey Transit. Voters are split on which candidate would better grow the economy or keep families safe. On personal qualities, 45% see Sherrill as more honest; 49% say she better understands their problems, compared to 38% and 41% for Ciattarelli.

