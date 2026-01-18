Rising electric bills didn’t just dominate kitchen table conversations this past year — they helped decide an election.

Rising New Jersey electric bills become a defining political issue

Governor-elect Mikie Sherrill knows it, and she said as much in a Facebook post this week, calling soaring utility costs “the number one concern” she hears across New Jersey. In the post, she pledged to “get right to work on Day One to lower utility costs and increase in-state power generation,” while taking on regional grid operator PJM alongside other governors.

That all sounds good. It’s also familiar.

ASSOCIATED PRESS ASSOCIATED PRESS loading...

Campaign promises vs. governing reality on a utility rate freeze

During the campaign, Sherrill’s “Day One” message on energy costs was far more specific — and far more dramatic. She promised to declare a state of emergency on utility and energy costs immediately upon taking office and use emergency powers to freeze electricity and utility rate hikes, often described as lasting about a year while longer-term reforms were worked out.

That language mattered. For voters getting crushed by electric bills, it wasn’t just about reforming PJM or talking tough to grid operators. It was about stopping the bleeding — now.

Focus shifts to PJM, data centers and regional solutions

The Facebook post, however, strikes a different tone. There’s no mention of a state of emergency. No explicit promise of a rate freeze. Instead, the focus shifts to regional cooperation, capping capacity prices, and pushing the cost of new power generation onto data centers that are driving up demand.

Those are real issues, and PJM has become an easy target across the region. But for New Jersey ratepayers, the question is simpler: Will their bills stop going up — or not?

Day One expectations loom for New Jersey ratepayers

Details matter, as Sherrill herself notes in the post. And this is where expectations collide with reality. Declaring a state of emergency and freezing rates on Day One would be a bold move — and one that would instantly define her early days in office. Not doing so would invite questions about whether campaign promises were softened once the votes were counted.

There’s no overstating what’s at stake. Aside from property taxes — the highest in the nation — energy affordability may be the biggest financial pressure facing New Jersey families right now. It’s also the issue many voters say pushed them toward change in November.

For Sherrill’s sake, and for ours, Day One is coming fast. And New Jersey will be watching closely to see whether the promise to freeze rates was a campaign slogan — or a commitment she intends to keep.