Middletown, NJ woman who shot husband has hard time with judge

A 73-year-old Middletown woman who shot and killed her disabled husband will be held without bail pending her murder trial, under a Monmouth County Superior Court Judge’s order.

Prosecutors have said Michele Linzalone searched the internet about whether death was immediate after being shot in the head, moments before she fired her handgun as 74-year-old Rocky Linzalone lay in bed on Dec. 13.

Despite her iPhone search records, which according to a criminal complaint also included in November, “Are hollow-points more powerful,” Lizalone’s defense attorney had asked for her release pending trial.

He pointed to her lack of a criminal record, as reported by the Asbury Park Press.

“It would seem to me there is an element of a plan here, as opposed to a pure accident,’’ Superior Court Judge Richard English said during the detention hearing, according to the same report.

Linzalone had initially told police that her gun accidentally went off while she was “playing” with it nearing her sleeping husband, according to an affidavit filed in the case.

“Shortly before the gun was fired, why would there be searches of how long it would take someone to die,’’ English said during the hearing, adding “Those things don’t really jive or make a lot of sense to me.”

Two family members previously told detectives that Rocky Linzalone had suffered several strokes in the past two years, causing him to become disabled, according to the affidavit.

Michele Linzalone became his primary caregiver, but the job had taken a toll on her and she had become resentful.

The judge ultimately decided there “was “certainly a flight risk in this situation,” according to the APP report.

