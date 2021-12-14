Middletown, NJ wife charged with murder after claiming it was an accident

MIDDLETOWN — A 73-year-old woman was charged with the shooting death of her husband inside their home early Monday morning after telling police it was accidental.

Michele Linzalone called police to their Borden Road home in the Oak Hill section about 10:10 a.m. and told officers she had accidentally shot husband Rocky V. Linzalone, 74, Monmouth County Acting Prosecutor Lori Linskey said Tuesday.

Investigators found Rocky V. Linzalone with a gunshot wound in the head.

An investigation determined that the shooting was not accidental. Linzalone was charged with first-degree murder and second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose. She was taken to the Monmouth County Correctional Institution in Freehold pending a first appearance before a judge on Tuesday.

The prosecutor did not disclose a motive or the circumstances of the shooting.

Linskey asked anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact her office at 800- 533-7443 or Middletown Township Police at 732-615-2100.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

