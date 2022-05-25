Middletown, NJ twins ask stepmom to adopt them in viral video

Gabby and Julianna Ruvolo are 20-year-old twin sisters who hail from Middletown, NJ. Their gift to their stepmother, Becky, on Mother's Day, has now gone viral for all the right reasons.

The sisters took the day's festivities as an opportunity to ask their stepmom a question that no doubt changed her life: Will you adopt us?

See the viral video below, set to "Yellow" by Coldplay.

If those 37 seconds didn't make you tear up, I can almost guarantee the uncut 1:05 version of the video, with no music, will make you grab the tissue box.

You can practically feel the love through the video.

According to the Daily Voice, the twins were 8 years old when they met their dad's new girlfriend. They told "Good Morning America" it wasn't long after that when they started calling Becky 'mom.'

The sisters have reportedly also welcomed two new brothers into the family.

Congratulations to the ever-expanding Ruvolo family. Thank you for providing us a heartwarming moment like this when many of us need it on a day like today.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 producer, writer, and host Joe Votruba. Any opinions expressed are his own.

Questions, corrections, or comments? Send Joe Votruba an email. Follow Joe on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

