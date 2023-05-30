I couldn't believe it when I saw it on my Facebook page. Zoni's Brooklyn Brick Coal Oven Pizzeria in Middletown is giving away a free large Margherita pizza through Thursday no purchase necessary. You have to eat it there. See the coupon here.

See the David Portnoy review here.

(Photo: Barstool Pizza Review - Zoni's Coal Fired Pizza (Red Bank, NJ), One Bite Pizza Reviews, YouTube) (Photo: Barstool Pizza Review - Zoni's Coal Fired Pizza (Red Bank, NJ), One Bite Pizza Reviews, YouTube) loading...

I spoke with Rob Brooklyn, owner of Zoni's whom I met at the Pizza Bowl where they got the most votes statewide two years in a row for both Pizza Bowls two and three.

We are a TRUE Coal Fired Brick oven. Making pizza like the bakers did before Gas lines were installed, old school. We use only Anthracite Coal which burns cleaner than wood. Our oven heats to 1000°.

Zoni's Brooklyn Brick Coal Oven Pizza has been in business since 2019. They opened right before the pandemic.

(Photo: Zonis Brooklyn Brick Coal Oven Pizzeria on FaceBook) (Photo: Zonis Brooklyn Brick Coal Oven Pizzeria on FaceBook) loading...

This is a bold move. Why are you giving away these delicious pizzas?

I’m giving away a free large Margherita pizza dine-in only because I want everyone to try it, on me. They have nothing to lose. Dine-in because I want them to try it straight out of the oven.

Straight out of the oven makes a difference as David Portnoy talked about in his review of Zoni's Brooklyn Brick Coal Oven Margarita pizza.

Pizza from Zoni's Brooklyn Brick Coal Oven Pizzeria (Photo: Zonis Brooklyn Brick Coal Oven Pizzeria on FaceBook) Pizza from Zoni's Brooklyn Brick Coal Oven Pizzeria (Photo: Zonis Brooklyn Brick Coal Oven Pizzeria on FaceBook) loading...

Rob Brooklyn describes his pie:

The Margherita is the way to go, well done. Fresh Mozzarella with out secret recipe sauce, drizzled with olive oil and some pecorino romano grated cheese.

Pizza from Zoni's Brooklyn Brick Coal Oven Pizzeria (Photo: Zonis Brooklyn Brick Coal Oven Pizzeria on FaceBook) Pizza from Zoni's Brooklyn Brick Coal Oven Pizzeria (Photo: Zonis Brooklyn Brick Coal Oven Pizzeria on FaceBook) loading...

How has the response been?

I ran this ad in the Clipper magazine and it expires this Thursday. We got a great response and new customers as well.

Zoni's Brooklyn Brick Coal Oven Pizzeria in Middletown (Photo: Zonis Brooklyn Brick Coal Oven Pizzeria on FaceBook) Zoni's Brooklyn Brick Coal Oven Pizzeria in Middletown (Photo: Zonis Brooklyn Brick Coal Oven Pizzeria on FaceBook) loading...

Here's the fine print from the coupon:

Fine Print:

"Free large margherita pizza. No purchase is necessary. All Day Tuesday, Wednesday & Thursday 11:15 am-9:00 pm. Toppings extra. Dine-in only. With this coupon. 1 coupon per table or group. Cannot be combined with any other offer, promotion or discount. Expires 6-1-23. Go to LocalFlavor.com for more coupons."

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise only. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.

