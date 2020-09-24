Middlesex man won $200K instantly last Saturday

A construction consultant from Middlesex County won $200,959 from a new app called "Jackpocket," available through the New Jersey Lottery. The Lottery notified him over the weekend that he matched all five numbers in the Jersey Cash 5 lottery in Saturday's drawing.

The new app gives players an easy and secure way to order state lottery tickets online and view digital scans of their tickets on their smartphones.

It works for other games like Powerball and Mega Millions too. The Jackpot app was launched in December 2019 and has already paid out more than $2.5 million in prizes.

"I never really played the Lottery much before the app," Saturday's winner said, according to a press release from Jackpocket. "I love that I don't need to worry about checking my tickets. I've been telling my friends that the app is the best thing ever."

I've been going to my local convenience store for years to buy my Lottery tickets and it isn't always convenient. This makes it so easy. The Lottery proceeds go to great causes, so I don't mind spending a few bucks and I usually win something every week, even if it just covers the cost of my tickets. But someday ... and this makes it so much easier.

New Jersey is the first state Lottery to formally authorize lottery courier services, allowing us to place orders through a mobile app. The Jackpot app is currently available in New Jersey, New Hampshire, Minnesota, Texas, Oregon, Colorado, Arkansas and Washington, D. C. And of course you have to be 18 years old to play.

