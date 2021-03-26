Middlesex County coach had ‘inappropriate sexual conduct’ with minor, cops say

A youth basketball coach was accused Thursday of having "inappropriate sexual conduct and communications with a minor" in recent months

Scott T. Miller, 40, of the Somerset section of Franklin, was charged with one count of endangering the welfare of a minor known to him in connection with interactions between November 2020 and March 2021.

Miller was investigated by the Milltown police department and the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office.

Miller was released Thursday from the Middlesex County Adult Corrections Center after an initial court appearance.

A spokeswoman for the prosecutor's office did not immediately respond to a message from New Jersey 101.5 on Friday morning asking why Milltown police were involved or the relationship between Miller and the minor.

Miller was a basketball coach with the Central Jersey Havoc basketball club for male and female student athletes, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone. He recently left the program to start his own basketball team.

The Central Havoc website on Thursday night indicated he coached boys 10 and under and 17 and under.

Ciccone asked anyone with information to contact Milltown police at 732-828-2100 ext. 133 or the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-745-4045.

