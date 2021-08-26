MIDDLE TWP. — A township police sergeant has been charged with two counts of third-degree witness tampering, but authorities have released no official word about the circumstances that led to the officer's arrest.

Sgt. Joshua Bryan, 39, was arrested July 21 and released on a summons pending a court appearance, according to a release Thursday from the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office.

Prosecutor Jeffrey H. Sutherland said an investigation is ongoing.

The release did say that Bryan is currently suspended without pay from the police department. A conviction on a third-degree crime is subject to a term of three to five years in New Jersey State Prison.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the prosecutor's office at 609-465-1135, or submit an anonymous tip at 609-889-3597 or cmcsheriff.net.

