Mick Jagger goes full Jersey at the Tick Tock Diner

Mick Jagger of the Rolling Stones hit the Tick Tock Diner in Clifton before the Stones’ show at MetLife Stadium Thursday night.

According to NorthJersey.com, Mick went for a classic New Jersey breakfast and in so doing, weighed in the Pork Roll/Taylor Ham debate: he told the crowd before the show that he ordered a Taylor Ham, egg, and cheese along with Disco fries.

Keep in mind that Mick could eat anywhere (he’s worth an estimated $300 million), but chose a classic Jersey diner! Employees at the diner told NorthJersey.com that one of the most famous rock and rollers of all time went virtually unnoticed, being described as “quiet and low key.” The Tick Tock Diner is arguably the most famous diner in New Jersey, although a lot of that notoriety came when the manager tried to have one of the owners (his uncle) killed. The plot was foiled and the manager, Georgios Spyropoulos, was sentenced to 8 years in prison in 2014.

The Stones play MetLife again on Monday, but there’s no word on where they’ll be eating this weekend.

