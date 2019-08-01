The Stones in NJ – What’s your bucket list concert?

Time is on my side, yes it is

Time is on my side, yes it is

Go ahead baby, go ahead, go ahead and light up the town

And baby, do anything your heart desires

Remember, I'll always be around...

​ Rolling Stones

The thing is, the Rolling Stones won't always be around. They always have been it seems. But they won't be. Mick Jagger, who just had heart surgery and made an amazing recovery, is 76. Fans who love them dearly know it can't go on forever.

So Thursday's and Monday's area concerts are incredibly special. We don't know if they'll do this again. People who never saw them perform but always wanted to are getting their chance.

I regret never seeing B.B. King perform. I just didn't have the money when he came around. Is there a concert act you always wanted to see but haven't? We asked New Jerseyans that question on Thursday's show and here were some of the acts on Jersey's concert bucket list.

John called saying he always wanted to see Simon and Garfunkel together. When he could have, the tickets were $700 each. He had to pass.

Michael says he has yet to see the Foo Fighters so hopefully there's time.

Carolyn is out of time to see Queen with Freddie Mercury but she always wanted to.

Mary might still realize her dream of seeing Paul McCartney perform, but it sure won't come cheap.

Laura had her chance this week but still hasn't seen the Rolling Stones.

Al always wanted to see the Clash. With Joe Strummer long gone so is that dream.

Dan also had an impossible bucket list concert. Pink Floyd.

So let this be a lesson to you! If you have an act on your bucket list, don't wait until it's too late! Another bucket list show of mine was Ray Charles and I did see him just in time, about two years before he died. When it comes to concerts, carpe diem!

