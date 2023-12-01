Family-owned Somerset County, NJ bar and grill closes after 55 years

🍺 A beloved bar and grill in Raritan is closing after 55 years in business

RARITAN BOROUGH — After more than five decades in business, a well-beloved family-owned bar and restaurant in this Somerset County borough is permanently closing at the end of the year.

According to a post on its Facebook page, Michael’s Inn, located at 46 Thompson St., will shut its doors for the last time on Dec. 30 after 55 years in business.

Lauren Speis, who bought the restaurant in 2021, says this was a difficult decision, but staffing issues, the high demand of the business, and the overwhelming amount of hours it takes to run the restaurant all took a toll on them both physically and mentally.

In the comment section on the page, Speis also added that the owner of the building put the property up for sale, and as renters, she could not change the hand being dealt.

“I would like to thank my wonderful staff for they have been a huge part of Michael’s success and I could not have done it without them. They will all be greatly missed and I am proud to call them my Family,” Speis wrote on Facebook.

She encouraged all patrons to please stop in for a drink, grab your favorite dish, and visit with your favorite bartenders all month long, while Michael’s Inn is still open.

Some cool events for the month will remain the same.

Dec. 2 - Michael's Inn's last brunch will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Dec. 12 and 26 - Bingo begins at 7:30 p.m.

Musical entertainment features solo artists on Wednesdays from 7 to 10 p.m., acoustic karaoke on Thursdays from 9 p.m. to 12 a.m., and live bands every Friday and Saturday starting between 8 and 9 p.m.

The business is being listed for $1.3 million as a “golden investment opportunity” by Keller William Elite, Realtors, and reported by The Patch.

