Mic drop! Check out the 13 best karaoke bars in NJ
It seems that there is a rebirth of sorts of karaoke since the end of the pandemic. People are dying to not only get out and socialize but to let it all hang out at karaoke nights all over New Jersey.
Karaoke started over 50 years ago in Japan and quickly became a worldwide phenomenon. We asked our listeners if karaoke is still a thing in the Garden State and the phones blew up.
There was no shortage of suggestions on where to go and what is the best go-to songs for a successful performance. We got suggestions from the very north to the deep southern part of the state on where to show off your vocal abilities. Here are just some of the places you can go for karaoke in New Jersey.
Garvey's Pub - Monroe
MJ 's - Matawan
Filomena's - Berlin
Georgie's - Asbury Park
Tara's Tavern - Wrightstown
Crawford's Corner Bar & Kitchen - Riverside
The Homestead - Morristown
National Park Pub - National Park
Stew N' Dolly's Place - Ogdensburg
American Legion - Williamstown
Doc's Place - Hamburg
The Ark Pub & Eatery - Pt. Pleasant
Mountain Creek Resort - Vernon
These may be the best karaoke bars, but what are some of NJ's other favorites?
Some of New Jersey's favorite bars
Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.
You can now listen to Dennis & Judi — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite best friends anytime, anywhere and any day of the week. Download the Dennis & Judi show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.
Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.