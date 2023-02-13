Mic drop! Check out the 13 best karaoke bars in NJ

It seems that there is a rebirth of sorts of karaoke since the end of the pandemic. People are dying to not only get out and socialize but to let it all hang out at karaoke nights all over New Jersey.

Karaoke started over 50 years ago in Japan and quickly became a worldwide phenomenon. We asked our listeners if karaoke is still a thing in the Garden State and the phones blew up.

There was no shortage of suggestions on where to go and what is the best go-to songs for a successful performance. We got suggestions from the very north to the deep southern part of the state on where to show off your vocal abilities. Here are just some of the places you can go for karaoke in New Jersey.

Garvey's Pub

MJ's

Filomena's

Georgie's

Tara's Tavern

Crawfords Conor Bar and Kitchen

The Homestead

National Park Pub

Stew N' Dolly's Place

American Legion

Doc's Place

Ark Pub and Eatery

(Evolve via VRBO) (Evolve via VRBO) loading...

These may be the best karaoke bars, but what are some of NJ's other favorites?

Some of New Jersey's favorite bars In Pennsylvania, Governor Tom Wolf has announced easing restrictions on April 4 with 75% capacity and drinking at the bar. Maybe that will happen soon in New Jersey too. But while we're not allowed to sit at the bar still here, Trev wanted to know your favorite bar that you miss sitting at right now. He asked that to his Facebook following, here's some of what they came up with.

