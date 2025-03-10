Mexican restaurant with 1,000 tequilas opening 2nd NJ location

You open Meximodo Cocina Mexicana & Tequila Bar in Metuchen in fall of 2023. You’re a hit. Anyone who walks in is captivated by a colorful vibe with a huge Mexican Day of the Dead mural behind the bar and flanking it is no less than 1,000 different kinds of tequila. By summer of 2024 you’ve achieved the Guinness World Record for bar with most tequilas.

Where do you go from here?

Meximodo, the Mexican restaurant and bar that has so captivated Metuchen, is opening a second location. Their Instagram page just announced where with a sleek video.

Jersey City seems like a perfect place to continue what the flagship in Metuchen started. It is expected to open sometime this spring, but no hard date has been given.

“Meximodo is proud to announce our newest location in the heart of downtown Jersey City! Our expert taco makers and margarita shakers are ready to bring you the tacos, tequila, and good times you’ve been waiting for!” the post read. “See you this spring!”

Talk about understated. That video didn’t even flex on their Guinness record status or their thousand plus tequila inventory. Meximodo gets talked about for that, but they receive rave reviews on their food, too. A warning for those looking for a quiet, romantic dinner, this place is lively and electric, hipster and upscale. If you’re here for a party, Yelp reviews say you’ll be happy.

You’ll find the new Meximodo at 25 Columbus Drive in Jersey City when they open this spring. Save me a seat!

The best restaurants in New Jersey according to the experts Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

Report a correction 👈