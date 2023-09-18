The NFL season is underway which means that NFL stadiums are packed with fans. New Jersey’s NFL stadium is always packed with Giants and Jets fans, but, at least according to a recent survey, it gets low marks for its gameday experience.

The Athletic https://theathletic.com/4783340/2023/08/21/nfl-stadium-rankings-all-30-nfl-venues-from-best-to-worst/ ranked the 30 NFL stadiums and MetLife came in at #25. Not too good.

The survey was taken among the website’s 30 NFL writers, so it might not exactly cover the average fan’s experience, so take it for what it’s worth.

About MetLife, The Athletic pointed out the place cost $1.6 billion and said, “The money was not particularly well spent. It’s a boring stadium — which is something universally agreed on by both Giants and Jets fans, a rarity — both in look and feel.”

These ratings, of course, are subjective, but “look and feel” are particularly a matter of personal taste.

The article goes on, “The food is poor. And it’s always a disaster exiting the stadium, especially for fans — and that gets even worse after concerts.” Okay, the food is pretty standard ballpark fare, and I can’t argue about getting out of the parking lot, it is a nightmare.

Then they take a shot at the location, “There’s a mall nearby but otherwise it’s not exactly an exciting area, especially as the home base for two teams that are supposed to represent New York City.”

Wow, that’s kind of rough.

The runaway winner of the best NFL stadium, at least according to this survey, is U.S. Bank Stadium, home of the Minnesota Vikings. Following that comes SoFi Stadium, home of both the Rams and Chargers, then the Packers’ historic Lambeau Field, AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys.