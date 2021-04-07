Meteors, supermoons, & more — NJ skies to be packed with wonders

The next few months will be rewarding for New Jersey sky-gazers, although it won’t take much effort to view the coming astronomical phenomena. We will have three consecutive “supermoons.” First, in April, there will be a chance to see the Lyrid meteor shower on the 21st/22nd; it is recommended that you get as far away from city lights and look at the whole sky for an estimated 15 meteors per hour.

Next comes April’s super Moon. A supermoon is a full moon that coincides with the moon’s closest pass to earth. April’s is called the “Pink Moon” because it occurs as spring arrives and the earth starts to regain its color with the blooming of things like cherry trees. That will be on the 26th/27th. In May, we get the super “Flower Moon” on the 26th; most of the names of the various moons are based on Native American terms. The flower moon will run into the earth’s shadow as it sets, causing a lunar eclipse.

In June, the “Strawberry” supermoon will be visible on the 24th, but there is another heavenly event that month. A more rare occurrence, a solar eclipse, will be visible from New Jersey on June 10th, when the moon passes between the Sun and the Earth. While it isn’t a “full” solar eclipse and New Jersey won’t have the best vantage point for viewing (the best views will be in Greenland and northern Canada), it will still be worth looking for, weather permitting.

Happy star gazing!

