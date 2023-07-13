Message for town in NJ: Please leave the foxes alone

Nobody is usually shocked to see a fox wandering around anywhere in the Garden State. For one, they're all over the place here in South Jersey. For the most part, they just leave you be and go about their business. They've been photographed by some local photographers a few times and are actually pretty cute.

Now, if you happen to encounter them while vacationing in Brigantine this summer, just know that's not at all out of the ordinary. Don't freak out if one wanders into the yard of your vacation rental, okay? If you're worried about your pets, don't be. They really don't care about your dog.

Usually, what they're trying to do is either just pass through or they're making a den for their babies. They won't pay you any mind as long as you don't come off as a threat. So many have tried to inhumanely catch these critters in an effort to rid the island of them, but those barbaric methods completely break my heart. If they're not pestilent, then can't we just live and let live?

A recent Facebook post is reminding you to do just that: leave the foxes alone! Also, here's a pro-tip for you: not every fox you spot is going to have rabies. As a matter of fact, they're not usually carriers of it too often. Don't resort to calling animal control just because you're just not used to seeing them on your property.

It's not setting up a permanent residence on the property forever. Foxes don't tend to remain in one den for too long. So, enjoy your fox sightings while you can.

Emma Isabella via Facebook

