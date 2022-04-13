Message for New Jersey Democrats: It’s time to ‘walk away’ (Opinion)

If you are a middle-of-the-road person and not that interested in politics then you are exactly who I need to speak with.

Many Democrats and unaffiliated voters don't like politics and don't want to be involved. The problem is that as fewer and fewer people engage in the process, the radicals on both sides are empowered.

One of the biggest consequences of the low turnout during elections and the lack of participation of average people is the poor choices left within the general election.

How often do you hear "the lesser of two evils" or "at least he's a little better than the other guy"? If you are a registered Democrat, then you are likely feeling the heat more than most. To watch the party of your parents and grandparents embrace such radical policies as normalizing porn in grade school and sexualizing the curriculum for kids who still believe in Santa Claus must be especially troubling. Beyond that, it's the Trenton Democrats who have been in charge for two decades in the Legislature, and spending and taxes continue to spiral out of control.

Christie Todd Whitman speaks during the virtual Democratic National Convention Christie Todd Whitman speaks during the virtual Democratic National Convention (NBC News via YouTube) loading...

The Republicans are certainly not blameless as former Gov. Christine Whitman sacked the pension system to "pay for" her tax cuts and Gov. Christie empowered the NJEA and blew up the debt all in an effort to run for president and leave Jersey behind.

Truly, the politics in our state are a mess. The answer is to recognize that we do have a two-party system and it's unlikely that the Democrats can shake the radicals anytime soon so that leaves the GOP.

The way to fix the state is to flood the GOP primaries with unaffiliated voters who show up on election day, June 7, and cast a vote for the outsider candidate. If you like, you can immediately return to unaffiliated by filling out this form.

Stay tuned to the show leading up to Election Day and I'll be sure to point out the best candidates. Beyond that, if you are not satisfied with the direction of the Democratic Party as they no longer represent the Party of Roosevelt, Truman, and Kennedy or even Clinton and Obama for that matter.

I was joined by Damien Jarrett from the "Walk Away PAC" offering ideas and opportunities for Democrats who believe that their party has gone way beyond what most average Democrats believe.

While you are deciding, join me and my group www.commonsenseclub.org at an important event to learn more about the movement to return Common Sense to our great state. Our conference is being held at the Palace in Somerset on Thursday, April 28, 2022. Get your tickets HERE.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

