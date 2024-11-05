Merry Christmas, New Jersey! Decorate early and often

It's Christmastime again, my friends. Really. I know it's only Election Day. But yesterday driving around the state, we are starting to see full-on Christmas displays in stores, on lawns and outside gas stations.

Friends of ours already have the tree up!

We just celebrated Joe Kyrillos Day and Halloween and still have a few weeks before Thanksgiving. Here's my take. I love it. Let's have two months of decorations, shopping and Christmas music.

I found myself listening to Christmas music on satellite radio yesterday for a brief moment that I wasn't on the phone in between stops.

And you know what? It was great. The positive feeling about the holidays, the boon to small business when people start shopping for friends and family — all very good.

Especially in this tense time with the national election here and so much uncertainty in the world. At the very least, get those lights up, music up and start on the homemade eggnog.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

