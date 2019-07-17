Mercedes SUV drives off car wash, right into Hackensack River

HACKENSACK — A driver that hit the gas instead of the brake after exiting a car wash plunged into the Hackensack River on Tuesday morning.

Video released by the Hackensack Fire Deptartment showed the white Mercedes SUV coming out out slowly and then quickly picking up speed. The SUV goes over the edge of the pavement and makes a big splash as several employees from the car wash run over to the edge.

The is no guardrail at the spot where the SUV drove into the river.

Fire officials told ABC 7 Eyewitness News that a 64-year-old driver and her daughter were helped back to shore by good Samaritans and treated for minor injuries.

