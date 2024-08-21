🔴 Members "Beanz" and "Moot" sentenced to federal prison

JERSEY CITY — Two members of a violent gang that has had a government housing community in its clutches for over a decade have been sentenced to federal prison.

A federal judge in Newark sentenced 30-year-old Jakeem Gibson-Madison, or “Beanz,” to 15 years in prison, U.S. Attorney Phillip Sellinger said Wednesday. Fellow gang member 32-year-old Terick Rogers, or “Moot,” was sentenced to 16 years in prison.

Both Jersey City men pleaded guilty in April to racketeering charges in connection to gang activity.

The two Marion Gardens gang members were involved in at least two shootings over half a decade ago that injured seven people. They also routinely sold cocaine and heroin amid other acts of violence, according to prosecutors.

An anti-drug sign at the Marion Gardens Apartment Complex

Marion Gardens gang terrorizes Jersey City

Federal prosecutors have targeted Marion Gardens gang members in recent years but their activities date back to at least 2011.

Earlier this year, authorities announced violent racketeering and drug trafficking charges against 11 accused members. "Beanz" and "Moot" were among six other members who previously pleaded guilty, and related charges are pending against two more accused members.

The gang is associated with the Marion Gardens Housing Complex, a public housing development run by the Jersey City Housing Authority.

It's primarily a hyper-local gang filled with members of the "Brim" and "Sex, Money, Murder" gangs, according to federal prosecutors. But above all others, they represent the Madison Projects.

The Madison Gardens Enterprise, as it's referred to in court documents, deals in drug trafficking and violence against rival gangs in Jersey City.

They engaged in murder and assaults, prosecutors said. Members were expected to commit acts of violence against a rival member any time they saw one.

Read more below about the Sex, Money, Murder gang and other dangerous organizations in New Jersey.

