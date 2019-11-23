It was announced this week that Melissa Etheridge will be kicking off the 2020 Asbury Park Music and Film Festival with an opening night concert Thursday, April 23. Also announced for next year's festival, an evening with Sopranos creator David Chase and the ever popular Bob Dylan Archives will see its fifth installment.

The Asbury Park Music and Film Festival has quickly become one of New Jersey's biggest festivals. Each year, live performances, film screenings and panel discussions take over the "city where music lives." This year's festival is set run from Thrusday, April 23 through Sunday, April 26.

It's a one of a kind festival that celebrates all things music and film and since the beginning has always been about supporting Asbury Park's music education programs. Specifically, funds raised through the APMFF support the Beat Bus, Lady of Mt. Carmel after school music programs, scholarships to Lakehouse Music Academy, The Asbury Park Music Foundation, The Hip Hop Institute and more.

Tickets are on sale now for the full weekend gold pass or you can purchase each individual show as they get added, but don't wait because these events always sell out.

As always Big Joe will be there, so look for him at many of the events throughout the weekend. We'll have more about the big festival here as we get closer so check back soon.