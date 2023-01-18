Mel Brooks finally made ‘History of the World, Part II’ — watch the trailer
Mel Brooks’ 1981 spoof History of the World, Part I ended with a mocking teaser for a sequel, which would supposedly continue the saga with all new comedy bits, including “Hitler On Ice,” “A Viking Funeral,” and “Jews in Space.”
Like everything else in a Mel Brooks movie, it was not to be taken seriously. But now, 40 years later, Hulu has actually made History of the World, Part II, as an eight-part miniseries. Mel Brooks, now 96 years old, stars in the series, and also serves as a writer and an executive producer on the project. The cast is absolutely stacked with huge modern comedy names. (One assumes they leapt at the chance to work with the guy who made Blazing Saddles, The Producers, and Young Frankenstein.)
They include: Pamela Adlon
Tim Baltz
Zazie Beetz
Jillian Bell
Quinta Brunson
Dove Cameron
D'Arcy Carden
Ronny Chieng
Rob Corddry
Danny DeVito
David Duchovny
Hannah Einbinder
Jay Ellis
Josh Gad
Kimiko Glenn
Brandon Kyle Goodman
Jake Johnson
Richard Kind
Johnny Knoxville
Lauren Lapkus
Jenifer Lewis
Poppy Liu
Joe Lo Truglio
Jason Mantzoukas
Ken Marino
Jack McBrayer
Zahn McClarnon
Charles Melton
Kumail Nanjiani
Brock O’Hurn
Andrew Rannells
Emily Ratajkowski
Sam Richardson
Nick Robinson
Seth Rogen
Sarah Silverman
Timothy Simons
J.B. Smoove
David Wain
Taika Waititi
Reggie Watts
and Tyler James Williams.
Here’s the teaser for the show, which very much looks like it is in the Mel Brooks tradition of wild parody:
This is Brooks’ first TV show since 2008’s short-lived Spaceballs animated series. Brooks hasn’t directed a film since 1995’s Dracula: Dead and Loving It. (He spent much of the intervening years working on the musical versions of The Producers and Young Frankenstein.) So it’s just great to see Mel looking so good at 96, and still having fun.
Here is the series’ official synopsis:
After waiting over 40 years there is finally a sequel to the seminal Mel Brooks film, “History of the World, Part I,” with each episode featuring a variety of sketches that take us through different periods of human history.
History of the World, Part II premieres with two episodes on Hulu on March 6. Two more episodes follow each day until the finale on March 9.