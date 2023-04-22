Meet the 3 New Jersey people who lived the longest in state history

We have a lot working against our health here in New Jersey, but you are about to meet 3 New Jersey people who beat the odds and lived longer than any other people in New Jersey history.

You would think with all the stress we face each day in the Garden State, would inevitably have an impact on our health, and therefore on our longevity, but there are people from our state who lived extremely long lives.

These are the top 3 according to Gerontology Wiki. This is pretty amazing stuff.

Iva Pressley. The person who lived the third longest in the history of the state was Iva Pressley who accomplished the rare achievement of being alive in three different centuries. She was born on January 31, 1890, and passed on February 22, 2002, making her 112 years and 22 days old at the time of her passing.

Alphaeus Philemon Cole. The New Jersey person who lived the second longest was Alphaeus Philemon Cole, who was born in Jersey City on July 12th, 1876, and lived to be 112 years and 136 days old at the time of his passing on November 25, 1988.

Adele Dunlap. The oldest person ever in recorded New Jersey history was Adele Dunlap, who only recently passed away on February 5, 2017, at the age of 114 years and 55 days. She was born in Newark on December 12, 1902, and is the oldest person on record to have been born in New Jersey.

The report lists 8 people, including the ones listed above, who lived past the age of 110 and were born in New Jersey.

