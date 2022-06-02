Meet ‘Back to the Future’ stars in NJ on Father’s Day weekend

Are you still looking for that perfect Father’s Day gift for your Pops? You can travel up to Phillipsburg, New Jersey, to Mountain Dudes restaurant and gift your Dad a meet and greet with two stars from the 80s movie "Back to the Future."

Claudia Wells, who played Marty McFly’s girlfriend Jennifer Parker and Don Fullilove, who played Mayor Goldie Wilson, will be making an appearance on Saturday, June 18.

You can meet them, chat with them, take some pictures with them, get their autographs; it’s a perfect day for any BTTF fan.

There are different packages you can purchase on the Mountain Dudes website.

Professional individual photo ops will get you a photo with either Claudia or Don and are set at $40.

There’s an option to take a professional photo with both of them for $75.

If you just want their autograph, that’s $40 each.

And for the ultimate "Back to the Future" fans, the VIP package includes a professional photo op, an autograph signing, a private party with Claudia and Don, and a cocktail party with food and non-alcoholic drinks all for $150. That’s not a bad deal!

If you ever wanted to know what it would be like to be Marty McFly and see an actual Delorean time machine, you can! The replica will be outside the restaurant for you to see.

Mountain Dudes is a new establishment located at 1278 US-22 in Phillipsburg, NJ in the Pohatcong Plaza right next to HomeGoods, Marshalls, and Regal Cinemas so after this event, you can do some shopping or catch a movie.

Their menu is filled with “mountain” comfort food like the Mountaineer Burger, The Sasquatch, and the Bison Burger.

Do you need more ideas for Father's Day Weekend? Check out the best hiking spots in New Jersey.

These are the best hiking spots in New Jersey A trip to New Jersey doesn't have to be all about the beach. Our state has some incredible trails, waterfalls, and lakes to enjoy.

From the Pine Barrens to the Appalachian Trail to the hidden gems of New Jersey, you have plenty of options for a great hike. Hiking is such a great way to spend time outdoors and enjoy nature, plus it's a great workout.

Before you go out on the trails and explore some of our listeners' suggestions, I have some tips on hiking etiquette from the American Hiking Society.

If you are going downhill and run into an uphill hiker, step to the side and give the uphill hiker space. A hiker going uphill has the right of way unless they stop to catch their breath.

Always stay on the trail, you may see side paths, unless they are marked as an official trail, steer clear of them. By going off-trail you may cause damage to the ecosystems around the trail, the plants, and wildlife that live there.

You also do not want to disturb the wildlife you encounter, just keep your distance from the wildlife and continue hiking.

Bicyclists should yield to hikers and horses. Hikers should also yield to horses, but I’m not sure how many horses you will encounter on the trails in New Jersey. If you are thinking of bringing your dog on your hike, they should be leashed, and make sure to clean up all pet waste.

Lastly, be mindful of the weather, if the trail is too muddy, it's probably best to save your hike for another day.

I asked our listeners for their suggestions of the best hiking spots in New Jersey, check out their suggestions:

