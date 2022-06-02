Meet ‘Back to the Future’ stars in NJ on Father’s Day weekend
Are you still looking for that perfect Father’s Day gift for your Pops? You can travel up to Phillipsburg, New Jersey, to Mountain Dudes restaurant and gift your Dad a meet and greet with two stars from the 80s movie "Back to the Future."
Claudia Wells, who played Marty McFly’s girlfriend Jennifer Parker and Don Fullilove, who played Mayor Goldie Wilson, will be making an appearance on Saturday, June 18.
You can meet them, chat with them, take some pictures with them, get their autographs; it’s a perfect day for any BTTF fan.
There are different packages you can purchase on the Mountain Dudes website.
Professional individual photo ops will get you a photo with either Claudia or Don and are set at $40.
There’s an option to take a professional photo with both of them for $75.
If you just want their autograph, that’s $40 each.
And for the ultimate "Back to the Future" fans, the VIP package includes a professional photo op, an autograph signing, a private party with Claudia and Don, and a cocktail party with food and non-alcoholic drinks all for $150. That’s not a bad deal!
If you ever wanted to know what it would be like to be Marty McFly and see an actual Delorean time machine, you can! The replica will be outside the restaurant for you to see.
Mountain Dudes is a new establishment located at 1278 US-22 in Phillipsburg, NJ in the Pohatcong Plaza right next to HomeGoods, Marshalls, and Regal Cinemas so after this event, you can do some shopping or catch a movie.
Their menu is filled with “mountain” comfort food like the Mountaineer Burger, The Sasquatch, and the Bison Burger.
