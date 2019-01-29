Facebook Live with Marty McFly?

During a serious conversation about the colossal waste of resources happening since the pre-Thanksgiving storm, a viewer on Facebook called out my vest.

So in the spirit of embracing the hate, or in this case a keen eye for fashion, I demonstrated the versatility of wearing a vest: reversible, flexible arm movement, keeps your body warm, but not too warm. Honestly, the vest is the perfect outerwear.

OK, I may have resembled Marty McFly from the 1985 hit movie 'Back to the Future'.

Beyond the vest, we discussed affordability in the Garden State, the lack of an effective GOP opposition and the Governor's disconnect from the average working and middle class family.

If you missed it, take a look and then tune in next Tuesday at 10am right after the morning show!

