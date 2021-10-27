Feeling nostalgic? Join the ‘Back to the Future’ reunion in Atlantic City

Great Scott! It’s been 36 years since the release of the greatest movie of all time, “Back to the Future.” It was the top-grossing movie in 1985, followed by two more sequels making it a trilogy and it still has a huge cult following.

Getty Images

Fans go crazy over the memorabilia released. Marty McFly and Doc Brown are some of the biggest nostalgic Halloween costumes out there and if it’s not Halloween, those two are cosplayed at every comic convention.

Oct. 21 is like a holiday celebrated by the fandom as the day Doc Brown and Marty McFly fly 30 years into the future, which by the way, is the year 2015. Fans will even travel all over the world just to get a glimpse of anyone from the cast.

Getty Images

Pop culture conventions have become popular over the years and having an actor from “Back to the Future” as a guest is one of the biggest draws the show can have. Nov. 12-14, you will have the chance to meet some of the cast from the iconic movie at New Jersey Horror Con.

This convention takes place at the Showboat in Atlantic City and will be featuring a mini “Back to the Future” reunion.

You can meet Claudia Wells, aka Jennifer Parker, Marty McFly’s girlfriend in the first of the trilogy.

Donald Fullilove, aka Mayor Goldie Wilson, will also be in attendance.

Jeffrey Weissman will be making an appearance as well. He played George McFly, Marty’s father, in the second and third installment of the movie. An interesting fact about Jeffrey: production actually had to put facial prosthetics on him in order to portray the character because he didn’t look anything like Crispin Glover who played George McFly in the first movie.

Also appearing at NJ Horror Con is Harry Waters Jr., aka Marvin Berry.

Maybe there will be a performance of "Earth Angel"…..

The last member of the reunion is Gary Morgan. Gary was a stunt man in Parts 2 and 3.

New Jersey Horror Con is known for having an assortment of celebrity guests who are in one way or another, related to the horror community. Previous guests who have made an appearance at the con are Elvira, Charlie Sheen, Sean Astin, John Waters, Steve Guttenberg, Christina Ricci, Peter Criss from KISS, and, from “Back to the Future”, Lea Thompson aka Lorraine and Tom Wilson aka Biff.

Tickets for the November show are $30 in advance and can be purchased HERE. Tickets are also sold at the door for $35, cash only.

For more info, check out their website.

Here are more celebrity guests that will be appearing the weekend of Nov. 12-14:

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Morning Show Producer Kristen. Any opinions expressed are her own.

Questions, corrections, or comments? Send Producer Kristen an email at kristen.accardi@townsquaremedia.com or follow her on Instagram.

New Jersey's favorite 'old school' sitcom