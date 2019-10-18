Meet a special kid who overcame all odds

Born with a debilitating disease that could have taken her life, 11-year-old Olivia Vargas never gave up. She's been fighting and succeeding her entire life.

Our friends at Make-A-Wish New Jersey granted her wish to go to Disney World several years ago and since then she's taken on challenges and has inspired so many other kids to never give up.

At 11-years-old, she won a national championship at the Arabian Horse Nationals. And this Sunday she and her family will be participating in the annual Walk and Roll for Make-A-Wish NJ.​ The walk is Sunday, October 20th at the Samuel & Josephine Plumeri Wishing Place in Monroe, NJ. Registration is at 9am and the walk kicks off at 10am. For more information, click HERE.

Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015. Tweet him @NJ1015 or @BillSpadea. The opinions expressed here are solely those of Bill Spadea.

More from New Jersey 101.5: