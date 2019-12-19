Suffering child wishes to be a police officer

Tom Weatherall is the head of Make-A-Wish New Jersey. He joined me this morning to talk about Riley.

Riley is a New Jersey kid suffering from a challenging disease. Like so many wish kids, they just want to spend some time out of the hospital and pursue a dream. In Riley's case, he wants to be a Police Officer. In light of the tragedy in Jersey City, Tom shared Riley's story with us on the show.

As you know, my wife Jodi and I have prioritized the case of Make-A-Wish and we encourage you to do the same. Make-A-Wish does not take ANY government money so in order to grant wishes to kids with debilitating and sometimes fatal diagnoses, they have to rely on the generosity of New Jersey residents.

Please help if you can. Visit nj.wish.org

Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015. Tweet him @NJ1015 or @BillSpadea. The opinions expressed here are solely those of Bill Spadea.

More from New Jersey 101.5: