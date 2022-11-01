McLoone’s to open two restaurants at the Montgomery Promenade

Plans for an ambitious project combining retail, residential, entertainment and open spaces in Somerset County continue to move forward.

The Montgomery Promenade, which is expected to break ground early next year, will include two McLoone’s restaurants.

According to MyCentralJersey.com, the restaurants will be a second Iron Whale (the original is in Asbury Park), and a third Robinson Ale House (existing locations are in Red Bank and Asbury Park). Many, but not all, of McLoone’s current eateries are near the ocean.

McLoone told the site: “There is a lot of housing being built in Montgomery right now. We could see that there would be a lot of demand and a need for a new generation of dining.”

The Montgomery Township Planning Board approved plans for the 292,000 square foot promenade earlier in Oct.

The center will feature a Whole Foods store as well as New York City’s Dor L'Dor women’s apparel, Kirk Ruoff’s award-winning breakfast/lunch concept Turning Point Restaurant, More Than Q, European Wax Center, Spavia and Norman’s Hallmark.

The project is being developed by SJC Ventures.

“We’re extremely pleased to be able to bring this project to fruition after working with community leaders and stakeholders to get it right for quite some time. The product that came from that intensive collaboration is something the community can be extremely proud of,” Jeff Garrison, partner at SJC Ventures, said in a statement.

The center will feature walkable palisades and dedicated open green spaces.

The developer plans on breaking ground in January 2023 with the first openings coming in 2024.

