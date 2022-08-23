McDonald’s new chicken sandwich is a variation on an old standard

Sometimes a great idea is just staring you right in the face, especially if you're looking at a McDonald's menu.

I don't know if the fast food giant actually got this idea from staring at their menu but their latest weapon in the "Chicken Sandwich Wars" is actually a variation on a theme.

Introducing 'The Chicken Big Mac,' if in fact that's what they intend to call it.

Whereas the recipe for the 'Big Mac' is, and feel free to sing along, "Two all beef patties, special sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles, onions on a sesame seed bun." The Chicken Big Mac if that's what they actually call it will be according to the New York Post, two tempura chicken patties, pickles, shredded lettuce, and American cheese.

McDonalds Tests Bigger, Premium "Angus Third Pounder" Getty Images loading...

According to the Insider, the burger was first launched in Australia in 2017 and was such a success in the UK that after just ten days they had to remove it from their shelves due to popular demand.

“Chicken continues to be a significant opportunity for us"…McDonald’s CEO Chris Kempczinski said in a Q2 earnings call. "We’ve got some great global equities already in our McNuggets and with McChicken, but we also have some equities in McCrispy and McSpicy that we think we’ve got an opportunity to do more with globally. So that’s going to be a priority area.”

McDonald's plans to roll out the chicken version of the Big Mac later this month for a limited time at select Miami locations. Sounds like it's only a matter of time before it comes to New Jersey.

