RIDGEFIELD PARK — A Bergen County man is charged with aggravated assault in a crash this week that hospitalized an 84-year-old victim, according to authorities.

Patrick McArdle, 24, of Ridgefield Park, was arrested on Wednesday morning after the crash on the Bergen Turnpike, according to the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office.

Despite its name, the Bergen Turnpike is not a highway or toll road. The road has a speed limit of 25 mph and has mostly one lane in each direction, with room for parking on the shoulders.

Bergen Turnpike The 1-mile stretch of the Bergen Turnpike in Ridgefield Park

Swerve into oncoming traffic

According to prosecutors, the serious crash happened in Ridgefield Park shortly before 9:45 a.m. on Wednesday.

A Honda Civic heading north on the Bergen Turnpike crossed the double yellow line and hit a Toyota Corolla heading southbound, officials said.

McArdle was the driver of the Honda sedan, prosecutors said.

An investigation found he intentionally drove into oncoming traffic, prosecutors said. He was hospitalized and then arrested.

Patrick McArdle Patrick McArdle of Ridgefield Park (Bergen County Prosecutor's Office)

McArdle is charged with second-degree aggravated assault resulting in serious bodily injury. He was still hospitalized as of midday Thursday.

The 84-year-old driver of the Toyota was also hospitalized. They are expected to survive, officials said.

New Jersey 101.5 has contacted the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office to find out why investigators believe the crash was intentional.

