Pemberton Township mayor threatens resident on video, says he’d do it again

Pemberton Township mayor threatens resident on video, says he’d do it again

Michael Sawka gives Mayor Matthew Bianchini the finger(L) from the audience, Bianchini comes at Sawka in response Wednesday, October 21, 2026 (Pemberton Township via YouTube/Ryan Elmore,Pine Barrens Tribune

🔴Video shows Pemberton Township Mayor Bianchini charging toward a resident

🔴Bianchini shouted a threat as several people intervened to hold him back.

🔴The mayor told 6 ABC Action News he believed his actions were justified because his family was involved

 

PEMBERTON TOWNSHIP — A Burlington County mayor says he was wrong to threaten a resident during a public meeting, but insists he would do it again because the confrontation involved his family.

A video clip from Wednesday night's Pemberton Township Council meeting posted by the Pine Barrens Tribune, which was covering the meeting, shows Mayor Matthew Bianchini charging at resident Michael Sawka. Several people held him back. Councilman Perry Doyle, a retired township police officer, walked him away.

Sawka yelled from a few feet away that Bianchini should resign. As the mayor started walking toward Sawka, another man held him back as he shouted a threat.

"I am getting you – I am fu***** getting you," Bianchini shouted as he was led into another room. Sawka yelled that the mayor should resign and be arrested over the threat to assault him, which was captured on video and audio. Three police officers went into the room where Bianchini was taken.

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Video courtesy Ryan Elmore, the Pine Barrens Tribune

Mayor says he was wrong but would do it again

The township's video of the meeting shows Sawka making a waving, dismissive gesture toward someone seated behind him. Bianchini appears to notice the gesture and stands up from his seat at the dais before coming around it toward Sawka.

"Was it wrong? Absolutely. Was it justified? Absolutely. And I would do it again if I had to," Bianchini told 6 ABC Action News. "Don't attack my family. I think any good husband, any good father, would've done just what I did."

The incident took place during a public employment hearing for Ken Gerber, the township's fired community development director.

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Significant or historical events in New Jersey for October (chronological order)

Here are some of the historical or significant events that impacted New Jersey or happened in the Garden State during the month of October. Some new events have been added for 2026. Is there an event missing? Let us know with an email to dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com.

Thanks to NewJerseyAlmanac.com for the assist.

Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander

Categories: New Jersey News, Ultimate New Jersey

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