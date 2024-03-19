Mayor challenges Democrats to get tough on youth crime — NJ Top News

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Tuesday:

Antoinette Miles, state director of New Jersey Working Families, speaks at a rally outside U.S. District Court in Trenton, N.J., Monday, March 18, 2024. Miles and others at the demonstration oppose New Jersey's method of awarding ballot preference to candidates backed by the county political party. The court was hearing a case brought by Rep. Andy Kim and others seeking to stop the practice. (AP Photo/Mike Catalini)

TRENTON (AP) — New Jersey's one-of-a-kind method of drawing primary ballots prompted some apparent skepticism from a federal judge Monday as he considered a legal challenge claiming the system favors preferred candidates of establishment party leaders.

The hearing Monday in federal court in Trenton unfolded a day after the state attorney general said he considered the longstanding system unconstitutional.

NJ stolen cars sold on Facebook marketplace alert

BAYONNE — Local police were looking for more potential victims of an online scheme, involving cars stolen from several New Jersey towns then being sold to unsuspecting buyers.

A pair of 23-year-old New Yorkers from Staten Island was arrested Friday night, around 9:40 p.m. in the area of West 37th Street, Bayonne police said.

Detectives had already been investigating the sale of stolen vehicles on Facebook Marketplace — several involving a seller named “Alazim Olasupo Odu.”

Trenton police vehicle in May 12, 2013. (AP Photo/Mel Evans)

A confrontation with his father was the start of a New Jersey man's shooting rampage on Saturday morning that left his stepmother, the mother of his children and his teenage sister dead, Pennsylvania authorities say.

Andre Gordon Jr. showed up at his stepmother's home on Viewpoint Lane in Falls Township, Pennsylvania, and began arguing with his father, who opened the door, according to an affidavit released by Bucks County District Attorney Jen Shorn.

Edison crime

Two New Jersey municipalities were hit by high-end vehicle car thieves during the weekend, prompting one mayor to call on the state to take a tougher stand.

Edison Mayor Sam Joshi challenged fellow Democrats to increase criminal penalties and toughen "accountability" for juveniles who are convicted of serious crimes including home invasion, robbery, and auto theft. He would like to see repeat offenders detained, greater discretion for bail sentencing and a change in classification to increase the severity of these crimes.

(Joann via Google Maps)

It could be curtains for another long-time retail fixture around New Jersey.

Fabric and crafts retailer Joann announced Monday that it had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

The company, based in Ohio, expected to get rid of roughly $505 million in funded debt with its plan, according to a press release, which added it expects to emerge from the process in less than two months.



National Murrow Award Winner

